Here's what you should know if you got these scam text messages

The text message claims your bank account is frozen and you need to call a number to get the issue fixed.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Scammers are always trying to come up with new ways to prey on you. This time they're targeting you through your bank.

Several people have reported getting at least one of these text messages usually from Simmons Bank or Centennial Bank, but it's not either of those banks.

The text tells you that your account is frozen or locked and you need to call a number to fix the problem.

Janet Robb, CEO of Better Business Bureau of Arkansas, said she received the text.

"Of course, not having an account there I knew it was fake. It's spam, but a lot of people don't," Robb said.

She said nothing good will come out of responding or clicking on the link in the text.

"Sometimes it takes you to a link. It wants you to provide bank account information. Never a good idea," she said.

"Banks would never do that," said Arkansas Bankers Association CEO Lorrie Trogden.

"They will never ask for your social security number. They will never ask for your account number whether that be over the phone or via text or email."

If you do get a strange text or call that claims to be from your bank do not reply or click on any links.

"Flip over your debit or credit card and call the number on the back and let them know that someone has asked you for this information. They are probably going to say go online and change your password and reset your pin," Trogden said.

It is recommended that you be even more careful now, because scammers know people have received stimulus payments and tax credits recently.