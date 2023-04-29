Thousands without power in North Little Rock due to fallen trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over 2,000 Arkansans in North Little Rock woke up Saturday morning without power as fallen trees knocked down power lines due to a storm.
According to North Little Rock Electric, the company worked to resolve two large and several smaller outages across the city.
But had to stop due to the conditions, terrain and the amount of damage. NLR Electric said customers who are currently without power will experience an extended outage while they repair the infrastructure.
Click here to view and report outages with NLR Electric.