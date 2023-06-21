Weeding out facts about ticks in Arkansas

Although national headlines claim 2023 will be the “worst tick season ever,” experts say Arkansans can expect the usual with the summer heat settling in.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Wednesday marked the first official day of summer, which means the bugs have also arrived in Arkansas.

While mosquitos can be a pest, experts said people should watch closely for ticks.

Dr. Kelly Loftin, an Extension Entomologist at the University of Arkansas, said ticks are based on weather and the nearby wildlife they can cling onto.

"We've had plenty of ticks this year," Loftin said. "We happen to be collecting ticks this morning... When you have an early spring, it warms up quickly. You'll have ticks sooner."

But even with an early start, Loftin said Arkansas's tick season shouldn't be any worse than years past.

"What I like to say is pretty much all tick years are the same," Loftin said. "Tick populations tend to be more consistent than mosquito populations."

Although the tick season will be like any other in Arkansas, UAMS Internal Medicine Dr. Robert Hopkins said people should still take precautions regarding tick bites.

"Generally, for you to get an infection or an illness from a ticket has to be embedded for at least 12 to 24 hours," Hopkins said. "If you get it off soon, that reduces your risk even further."

Hopkins said some symptoms of a more severe tick bite infection or illness include fever, rash and nausea. The risk of developing a health condition from a tick bite is still relatively low in Arkansas.

"I would say that probably far less than a third of the ticks in Arkansas will cause you a significant problem," Hopkins said.

There are ways to try and avoid a bite altogether by using bug spray and wearing proper clothing.

"If you're going to be out in your yard, or you're going to be out in the woods, probably best to wear a hat and long sleeves and long pants," Hopkins said.