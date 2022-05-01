Surge in COVID-19 cases cause UAMS to change visitor policy

The Arkansas hospital has changed its visitation policy due to the record high COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS announced Wednesday that due to the record-high surge in COVID-19 cases, visiting policies at the hospital will change effective January 5.

Because of the rise in cases brought on by the omicron variant, visiting hours are being reduced by two hours in the evening, with the new times being from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

However, hospital patients and patients with clinic appointments will continue to have one visitor.

Visitors will not be able to come and go throughout the day and must stay in the patient room at all times, the hospital said in the policy change announcement.

Those who are visiting babies in the NICU are limited to two visitors and Labor and Delivery patients are limited to one visitor.

People visiting patients getting surgery or a procedure done are no longer allowed to have a visitor in the pre-procedure or pre-op area, but they are encouraged to wait outside the hospital during the procedure.