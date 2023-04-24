United States Assistant Attorney General visits Little Rock

The Assistant Attorney General of the United States has been making her way across the country on a civil rights tour— and she stopped in Little Rock on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Assistant Attorney General of the United States Kristen Clarke, has been making her way across the country on a civil rights tour— on Monday she made a stop in Little Rock.

“Little Rock occupies a special place in our nation's civil rights movement,” Clarke explained.

During the visit she got to see where history happened in Arkansas, starting with Central High School.

“The courage and conviction of the Little Rock Nine who helped to bring about change and transformation is something that inspires communities all across our country,” Clarke explained.

In the afternoon she visited Philander Smith College.

“HBCUs play an important role in advancing educational opportunity in our country,” she said.

Clarke was excited to discuss civil rights issues and concerns that could be top of mind for students at the college.

“There was no way that I could come to Little Rock and not make a stop here at this college at this special institution,” said Clarke. “It is about making sure that everyone is seen and heard.”

Students were just as excited to speak with her.

“It's really impactful being able to see people come from the government areas in the higher education spaces and really come to us offer support, offer guidance,” Senior Jason Muka explained.

Philander Smith President, Roderick Smothers, said that opportunities like this can help continue the college's mission.

“Talking about the importance of the sustainability of our civil rights in this country. Well, that's what we do daily, we bring our students in, and we train them to be advocates for social justice,” said Smothers.

Smothers looks forward to the partnership that will come from this visit.

“We need those individuals who will look to our students for internships and jobs and other types of experiential opportunities. We as a country, look at the future of where we're headed,” he said.