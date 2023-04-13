U.S. Marshals search for armed and dangerous Arkansas man wanted for murder

The U.S. Marshals and the Little Rock Police Department are searching for an armed and dangerous Arkansas man wanted for capital murder.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department and the U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous Arkansas man wanted for capital murder.

According to reports, on March 27, officers responded to a home on Fairlee Drive in reference to a shooting that happened around 4:00 p.m., where they found one victim dead.

It is alleged that 37-year-old Danny Brown fatally shot his wife, Edwina Brown at their home that afternoon.

Officials state that Brown may have changed his appearance to avoid apprehension and advise that he is to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.