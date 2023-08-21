Whataburger in North Little Rock to open this week

A brand new Whataburger in North Little Rock is set to open its doors on Tuesday, August 22.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What-a-day for some great news for people in North Little Rock!

It has now been confirmed that Whataburger will be opening its newest restaurant at 13401 Crystal Hill Road at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

“It brings us great joy to bring more of Whataburger’s delicious, made-to-order offerings to the Little Rock area,” said Tina Reagan, WAB Venture franchisee. “We are truly humbled by the warm reception we’ve received and look forward to serving guests and being a strong community partner for years to come.”

This will now mark the thirteenth Whataburger location in the state of Arkansas and comes just months after they opened a location in West Little Rock.