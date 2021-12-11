More than 7,000 kids in Arkansas partially vaccinated

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 7,632 kids ages five to 11 had gotten their first shot just one week into the rollout.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While vaccination rates steadily increase in Arkansas, one age group has made a pretty big jump in just one week.

We're talking about the most recently approved group, kids ages five to 11.

While the demand for the shot among this age group continues to increase every day, school districts like Pulaski County Special School District are gearing up to host their own clinics for their students.

"We want our parents to know that the option is there and it is exactly that, an option," Jessica Duff, Executive Director of Communications, said.

Since school-aged kids started to get approval for the vaccine, PCSSD has held clinics right on campus.

This time around, according to Duff, it's the younger kids' turn.

"With the talk of the five to 11-year-old age group coming out and really gaining a lot of traction in the community, we decided that we would hold those at the middle school, for that five to 11 year-old-group," she said.

That traction for the shot showing in the sign-up lists, according to Duff.

Sylvan Hills and Robinson already had 80% of their slots filled.

Duff said it's all about convenience for parents.

"Instead of trying to find a pharmacy and a time that works based on that pharmacy's availability, we're just going to go ahead and have it at the school and put it around dismissal time," she said.

PCSSD is one of the many districts offering an accessible route for parents and kids.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, with the Arkansas Department of Health, said this is vital to keeping the demand up.

"Kids can get it at school along with their classmates, and it just works better for everyone if kids can get it where they go to school," she said.

According to ADH, 7,632 Arkansas kids ages five to 11 had gotten their first shot, as of Friday morning.

It's a response that Dillaha is pleased with.

"I'm just really glad that these kids are being protected and not only that, that by being vaccinated, can help protect their schools in their community," she said.

By getting the shot, Dillaha said it keeps the kids learning where they do best, inside the classroom.

"The best way to keep the schools open and the best way to keep the kids in school, when the schools are open, is to keep them well and the vaccine does a very good job of that," she said.

The school district will host their vaccine clinics on Monday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 18 at the middle schools from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bryant School District will host a vaccine clinic the week of November 15 at schools.

Benton School District has a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Ringgold Elementary after school and Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Angie Grant Elementary after school.