NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five Arkansas National Guard Soldiers from Camp Joseph T. Robinson are supporting grounds maintenance and internment operations at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery.

A cemetery grounds maintenance crew was put in quarantine after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The soldiers will backfill the crew and operate heavy equipment to support internment operations at the cemetery. Additionally, the soldiers will provide grounds maintenance around the cemetery between internment services.

The total number of soldiers and airmen on duty to support COVID-19 operations in the state is 77, performing 11 Governor-directed missions.

The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

