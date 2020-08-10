Nearly 52,000 Arkansans have registered to vote since 2016 election

Now that the deadline to register has passed, we can confirm there are 1,811,896 Arkansans registered to vote.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Now that the deadline to register has passed, we're starting to get a better idea of how many Arkansans registered to vote for the 2020 presidential election.

That's 51,922 more registered voters than there were during the 2016 presidential election, when 1,759,974 Arkansans were registered.

If you have registered to vote and you'd like to check on your registration status or polling location, click here.