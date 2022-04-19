Sarah Sanders has raised more than $14 million since announcing her candidacy last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Sanders continues to far outpace her rivals in fundraising and campaign spending ahead of next month's Republican primary for Arkansas governor.

Sanders reported raising more than $680,000 last month and spending more than $834,000 by Friday's deadline for monthly campaign finance reports.

Sanders, who was a press secretary for former President Donald Trump, has raised more than $14 million since announcing her candidacy last year.

That's a state record for governor.

Her closest financing rival among the Democrats is Chris Jones, who reported raising more than $120,000 and spending more than $213,000. He also had nearly $94,000 on hand.

