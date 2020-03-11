Unexpectedly tight race for US House seat in red Arkansas nears end

The unexpectedly competitive race for a House seat in solidly red Arkansas between Republican Rep. French Hill and State Sen. Joyce Elliott is nearing its end.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The unexpectedly competitive race for a House seat in solidly red Arkansas is nearing its end as Tuesday's election approaches.

Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic nominee Joyce Elliott traveled across the Little Rock-area district that Hill has represented since 2015 on the last day of early voting Monday.

The district covers seven counties in central Arkansas. Elliott said she's not taking anything for granted and predicted a potentially razor-thin finish in Tuesday's election.

Hill said he's encouraged by early voting numbers in GOP strongholds in the district and predicted a Republican victory.

Last month, the candidates clashed over President Donald Trump's tax cuts and the federal health overhaul in a socially distant debate that aired on the Arkansas PBS station.

Elliott portrayed the three-term incumbent as aligned with Wall Street and against the Affordable Care Act.

Hill called Elliott too radical and accused her of being a fan of big spending programs and "Medicare For All" as championed by progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I do not support defunding the police," Elliott said in response to the first question from the three-person media panel.

"There are things that we certainly can do to work better in our communities because it should never be a zero-sum game."

"My opponent has stirred controversy by saying something that I think is too radical for the average Arkansan," Hill said in response. "Which is that our police forces are systemically racist."