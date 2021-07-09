Former Razorback Chris Bequette running for Arkansas Lt. Governor

He joins Greg Bledsoe, Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, and Joseph Wood -- all Republicans who have put their name in for the nomination.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback Chris Bequette has announced his run for 2022 Lt. Governor.

He joins Greg Bledsoe, Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, and Joseph Wood -- all Republicans who have put their name in for the nomination.

In his press release, Bequette states:

“As a business owner and lifelong Conservative, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch Arkansas Republicans continue to govern like the Democrats who controlled State Government for 140-years.”