Former Razorback Chris Bequette running for Arkansas Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback Chris Bequette has announced his run for 2022 Lt. Governor.
He joins Greg Bledsoe, Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, and Joseph Wood -- all Republicans who have put their name in for the nomination.
In his press release, Bequette states:
“As a business owner and lifelong Conservative, I can no longer sit on the sidelines and watch Arkansas Republicans continue to govern like the Democrats who controlled State Government for 140-years.”
The primary election will be held in May.
