Former Vice President Mike Pence endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Vice President Mike Pence has endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas Monday (March 15).



In a statement, Pence said, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a Christian, a conservative, and a proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with law enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more. Sarah will be a great Governor and has my full support!"

Sanders announced her candidacy for Governor of Arkansas on Jan. 25.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sanders in January.

Sanders had been widely expected to run after leaving the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas. She was one of former President Trump’s closest aides and after near-daily squabbles with the White House press corps.