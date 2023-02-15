Governor Sanders signs Executive Order to prevent human trafficking and protect children

Governor Sanders has now signed an Executive Order that is aimed at preventing human trafficking and to protect the children and youth in Arkansas.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Governor Sanders signed an executive order aimed to prevent human trafficking and to protect the children and youth in Arkansas.

Human trafficking can be defined as many things which include the exploitation of adults and children for sex and labor— and is often connected to crimes such as sexual assault and drug trafficking.

Governor Sanders has ordered the Secretary of the Department of Human Services to coordinate with her executive cabinet to develop a system to address human trafficking, support victims, and prosecute, criminals.

The executive cabinet must work in partnership with law enforcement, as well as various other agencies which include the Attorney General's Office, state circuit and district judges, juvenile probation officers, Children's Advocacy Centers, federal partners, human trafficking advocacy non-profits, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and service providers.

The Secretary of the Department of Human Services has six months to present Governor Sanders with the following material:

To provide local school districts with updated training and education materials regarding human trafficking.

A standardized screening tool that can be implemented by non-profits, state agencies, and private industry to help identify victims and provide them with the necessary resources to assist them.

An analysis of the current statutory language and department rules that are related to the privacy of victim records, and include recommended revisions to ensure that agencies can share data and information across systems to better prevent, identify, and serve victims.

Updated state protocol to help victims of human trafficking with applying for federal and state benefits and services, to be made accessible to the public and shall be shared with the Governor’s cabinet.