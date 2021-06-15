Little Rock voters will soon decide if they want an increased sales tax

A special election for Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s one-cent sales tax was passed by the board of directors Tuesday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior first introduced the one-cent sales tax in March.

He wanted more money to go to city development like infrastructure, parks, education, and job creation.

But the board of directors was hesitant about the tax increase and stalled the vote until Tuesday night.

"I had told the Mayor early on my goal was to get to yes," said Little Rock Director Kathy Webb.

"I felt like if we were going to send something to the people we needed to send the best possible thing. I raised some concerns with him. We had multiple conversations and I felt he had addressed those concerns that my constituents raised to me," said Director Webb.

There were three items related to the sales tax on the agenda.

The first was a vote to call the special election on September 14. It passed, but the emergency clause did not.

This means the ordinance will not take effect until 30 days from now on July 15. This barely gives enough time for the 60 days required to call an election in Pulaski County.

The second item was how the tax will be levied. It passed with an amendment to add a sunset clause for the tax in 10 years.

The last item was a resolution describing where the money from the tax will be allocated. It was voted down, but this does not affect the election itself. Director Webb says the resolution will be brought up again at the next board meeting on June 29.

"You know, we have a fiduciary responsibility to the voters to put the best package forward and I think that's what we are in the process of doing," said Director Webb.