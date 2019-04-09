PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At a meeting in Pine Bluff Tuesday evening, an ordinance to ban smoking inside the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff has failed.

Smoking will be allowed on the gaming floor.

The city of Pine Bluff is under an ordinance that requires smoke-free workplaces.

Just four months ago though, casino floors were exempt from the Arkansas Clean Indoor Air Act of 2006, which protects workers from secondhand smoke in public places.

RELATED: Pine Bluff to discuss pros and cons of smoke-free casino

RELATED: 'We are a city on the rise' | Downtown Pine Bluff growing fast