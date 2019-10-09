LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In recognition of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Arkansas Urology is doing its part in making sure the men of central Arkansas are healthy.

The organization began its 15th annual Kickoff to Men's Health Prostate Screening Program this evening from 5-8 p.m. They are offering a free prostate exam to any men who are interested.

Dr. Kevin Claybrook, a Urologist at Arkansas Urology says he knows that it can be anxiety-provoking to get the tests done, but that in reality, it's not that big of a deal.

"The screening involves two things. One is a blood draw to check a PSA, which is a blood test that allows us to determine if there's something wrong with the prostate. The second part of this is a rectal examination where we feel the surface of the prostate. We're feeling for any abnormalities that shouldn't be there."

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime.

And the rate goes up as they get older.

About six in 10 cases are found in men over 65, and if you have a relative with a history of prostate cancer, you're twice as likely to be diagnosed.

The symptoms can be tricky to recognize because the normal signs can be indicators of other diseases. The best thing to do is get screened.