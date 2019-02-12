CONWAY, Ark. — Every year the Wunderhaus restaurant holds the Winter Market for the community, however strong winds blew it right into next weekend.

Over 60 vendors prepared to set up shop.

“We didn’t foresee wind being this crazy,” Wunder Markets Founder Jacqueline Smith said.

But, the weather had other plans.

“This morning we woke up to very strong winds and it was a little foreboding,” Smith said.

Safety concerns lead Wunder Market organizers to close up shop.

“They had some problems with tents blowing away,” Serenity Farm Bread co-owner Jordan Archote said.

Archote came from Leslie, Arkansas to sell bread that’s been in the making for days.

“Wunderhaus was great and they let us stay with our perishable product because we can’t just take it home and bring it back next week,” Archote said.

Fortunately, they’ll be able to hold the market on December 8.

“You’ve got shopping coming up for the holidays, it’s a great way to invest your local dollars and then to also mark those people off of your shopping list as well,” Conway Eco-Fest Director Treci Buchanan said.

The event is important to the community for many reasons.

“We also use some of the funding to go towards a collaborative green space initiative just to grow a community teaching garden, urban food forest, and just culinary arts and tie it into environmental education here in Conway,” Buchanan said.

It gives small businesses a platform.

“What we’re trying to do is connect people through shopping and other experiences,” Smith said.

They hope to see lots of faces next weekend and a lot less wind.

“We’ll have just about everything that we’ve got planned for this market and our vendors will be twice as happy to see attendees,” Smith said.

The Wunder Market organizers will post updates on their Facebook page.