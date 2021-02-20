Arkansas warmed by neighborly kindness despite arctic temps | Craig's Twist

"The next time you hear somebody say this country is so divided, remember this week."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Did you notice? Do you realize what happened during this frigid week? We came together.

We were joined by the common experience of a 100-year winter event.

We all knew what each of us was going through. We were all facing the same challenges.

But think about it. We've all been in training for this week over the last year.

Stay in and stay safe. No problem. It's what 2020 was all about. And maybe this shared experience is why we've been so willing to help each other.

Strangers rescuing one another. Like the SUV trapped behind a snowbank and can't get out.

A stranger with a four-wheel drive comes up and says, 'Hey, I've got straps in my truck.'

Hitch, tow, gun the SUV and... problem solved.

The plumbers, electricians, 20 calls a day... Police, fire, were joined by hundreds of snow angels in a remarkable show of solidarity.

The next time you hear somebody say this country is so divided, remember this week.

We may have had relentless record-setting snow and arctic temperatures, but we were warmed by the scenes of kindness and decency.

Those are the scenes that need to remain frozen in all of us.