Arkansas's first live online, mobile sportsbook now available

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from March 2022.

Arkansas's first online mobile sportsbook is now fully live, according to Southland Casino.

Southland Casino Racing’sBetly.com now has a mobile app available for download for iOS devices in the Apple App Store.

The app allows Southland patrons and others across the state to participate in sports betting anywhere in Arkansas.

Betly.com for Arkansas launched online Saturday, March 5 at www.southland.betly.com, and on March 8 the app was made available for download.

Earlier this week, the mobile app became available in the Apple App Store since mobile sports betting gained final approval in Arkansas.