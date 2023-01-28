Arkansas remains winless on the road, Hogs fall to Baylor 67-64 in Waco

The former Southwest Conference foes met for the 145th time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Despite the Hogs shooting at 51% from the field compared to Baylor's 34%, the Bears prevented Arkansas from getting their first road win. Baylor took down Arkansas 67-64 in Waco at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“The one thing you want from your team is for them to play as hard as you can. Anyone that was here walked away having watched a great basketball game. I feel for our locker room.” Eric Musselman says #wps — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) January 28, 2023

The early part of the first half was all Bears. About ten minutes into the game, an Arkansas turnover led to a Keyontae George wide-open three, giving Baylor an eleven-point lead.

Graham on Hog fans: “I’ve never been a part of a fan base that travels like this. It was awesome, I’m glad they came” — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) January 28, 2023

However, a 7-0 run midway through the first half tied it up 20-20, thanks to a Rickey Council jumper.

Not long after, a questionable call was made on Mahkel Mitchell when he attempted to guard Baylor's George, who made a bucket to give Baylor a 22-20 lead over Arkansas. Head Coach Eric Musselman reacted so much that a technical foul was called on Musselman.

Baylor was awarded three free throws and then led by five. However, the Bears did not build off of that.

About, two minutes later the Hogs went wild ending the first half on an 11-0 run which was capped by Jalen Graham forcing a turnover and a Devo Davis dunk to give Arkansas a 33-27 lead into halftime.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Hogs in the second half. There was a two-minute Arkansas scoring drought and then Baylor took advantage of that by snagging back the lead when George sunk a free throw to make it 45-44 Baylor.

Shortly after, Baylor would pull away and go on a 10-0 run.

Devo Davis gave the Hogs a glimmer of hope in the final 20 seconds with a layup and free throw that made it a one-point game.

Davis then added a bucket with four seconds left to make it 65-64 Baylor, but Baylor would sink their free throws to give them a three-point lead.

The Hogs had the opportunity to tie it up in the final seconds after Joseph Pinion got the rebound after Devo Davis's missed free. Pinion attempted to nail a three at the buzzer, but the shot was no good.

Ricky Council IV led Arkansas with 25 points.