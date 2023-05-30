Bryant coach Buck James leaves football program for league rival Conway

Hornet Football Head Coach Buck James will be leaving the district to take the Head Football Coach position at Conway Public Schools.

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Public Schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that Hornet Head Coach Buck James was leaving the district to take the Head Football Coach position at Conway Public Schools.

Coach James has been with the Hornets since 2016 and has led them to win five consecutive 7A State Football Championships.

The school district released the following statement:

"While we were surprised to learn of this development, we wish Coach James the best moving forward. Under his leadership, the staff and teams at Bryant High School achieved unprecedented success in the history of Arkansas high school sports,” said Dr. Karen Walters, Superintendent.