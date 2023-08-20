Cabot football team hopes to build off last year's record | Preps on 11

The Panthers will hope to build off of their 9-3 record in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot football team has established its dominance over the years under head coach Scott Reed, being consistent in the later rounds of the playoffs.

Cabot made it to the state quarterfinals last year after falling to Bentonville by only two points. The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record.

"I think this team will be better at throwing the ball this year. We don't have the offensive linemen so I think we'll be a throwing team," Wide Receiver Hayes Cox said.

The Panthers will have to replace all-state quarterback Abe Owen and several running backs.

However, on defense, they've still got some veteran linebackers that are ready to be leaders again this season.

"So I've always been the young guy and so this is all grew up with. And I mean, we're all brothers here and we're all ready to go. I know everybody and their families. It's a brotherhood and I'm ready to go," Linebacker Logan Eason said.