Dre Greenlaw, a former Arkansas Razorback linebacker, was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco 49ers.

But that isn't what people are talking about. Instead, social media is abuzz about a story from his freshman year at the University of Arkansas where he reportedly saved a woman from a potential rape attempt.

After Greenlaw was drafted, Gerry Dales posted a Twitter thread explaining a story about how Greenlaw helped save his daughter from a potentially being raped.

Dales said his daughter, also a freshman at the time, was at a party when someone "slipped something into her drink" while she wasn't paying attention.

Dales explained that Greenlaw and his daughter knew each other from high school and when Greenlaw saw another man he didn't know trying to leave with the woman, "he stopped the guy and said 'she's not going anywhere.'"

The father said Greenlaw, a starter at the time for the Razorbacks, risked everything to make sure his daughter was safe.

"His place was not secure," Dales said. "He was underage and at a kegger. He wasn't drinking, but if there was a fight he was risking getting thrown off the team. In some ways, he was risking everything."

Dales said he never told the story until now because he was worried someone would blame his daughter for being at the party. He is sharing the story now because he said Greenlaw is a "good kid with a good heart."

"He had my daughter's back, and for that I will always owe him," Dales said.