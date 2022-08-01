New platform to Razorback athletes opportunity to capitalize on NIL

OneArkansas NIL is the name of the initiative. According to a news release, it will help Razorback athletes “connect, educate, and facilitate their charitable efforts while serving fellow Arkansans and others.”

“As a OneArkansas NIL ambassador, student-athletes will have the opportunity to serve various nonprofits throughout the Natural State and beyond as they impact lives in powerful and effective ways,” Marvin Caston, the marketplace’s executive director, said in a statement. “As a former collegiate student-athlete in Arkansas, I know the passion, pride, and support of the Arkansas fanbase is unmatched. I am confident that with OneArkansas NIL, we will see the same passionate support of student-athletes and charitable organizations throughout our state.”