LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars.
On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.
Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.
This past fall, Shaw earned All-State honors in the 5A class as a running back, defensive back, and wide receiver.
He helped lead Mills to a 10-2 record, their best in years.
The 5'10" 195-pound athlete really flew under the radar and exploded this past 2022 season.
Shaw was once committed to Central Arkansas but chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from the Bears, UNLV, UAPB, Memphis, Louisiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee, and Ouachita Baptist.