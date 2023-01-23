LR Mills Athlete Jabrae Shaw commits to Arkansas

Shaw helped lead the Comets to the second round of the playoffs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas football team continues to snag local stars.

On Monday, Little Rock Mills senior athlete Jabrae Shaw announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on.

Shaw played on both sides of the ball in the 2022 football season for the Comets.

This past fall, Shaw earned All-State honors in the 5A class as a running back, defensive back, and wide receiver.

He helped lead Mills to a 10-2 record, their best in years.

The 5'10" 195-pound athlete really flew under the radar and exploded this past 2022 season.

DB from @LrMillsFootball commits to the Hogs. Turned a lot of heads last year with 11 picks in 12 games, 4 defensive touchdowns, 17 on offense. Walking highlight machine https://t.co/C2bQjk7eB6 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) January 24, 2023