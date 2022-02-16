Little Rock baseball ready for Opening Day

A mature Trojan squad preps for final year in Sun Belt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock baseball returns Friday, and you know the team is ready.

“It’s like Christmas day Friday.”

Baseball returns to Gary Hogan field Friday, when the Trojans host Eastern Illinois. It’s the first of 32 home games for the Trojans, their most since 2010. That’s a welcome departure from 2021, as Chris Curry remembers well.

“Our travel last year was extraordinary, because of cancelations due to Covid. We had to go and play continuously on the road.”

Last year’s team raced to the top of the Sun Belt before faltering down the stretch. With almost everyone returning, the hope is to now sustain success throughout the season, says Curry.

“We had a club that was going through the league for the first time. Now the guys that are back, get it. They understand through weight training, sleep, nutrition water, and to not let the emotions of last nights at bat or last night’s inning affect me tomorrow. A lot of them have gained some weight in our strength program, but more it’s just the mental mindset.”

Almost time for Opening Day at Gary Hogan Field! An experienced @LittleRockBSB roster is looking to leave the Sun Belt with a bang! pic.twitter.com/jfv3v4W4S6 — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) February 16, 2022

And here’s no question who’s getting the ball on Friday. That would be reigning Sun Belt pitcher of the year, Hayden Arnold, back for his final go round with Little Rock.

“Coach Curry gave me a chance here four years ago, and he asked me at the end of last year if I would come back for my last year and I said of course. All this program’s given to me, I’m in debt to them for that. I’m all for it.”

Curry couldn’t be happier to get back his top arm.

“Local guy from Rison, and he’s probably gonna rewrite the record books this spring. We’re gonna be looking for the next one and I hope we find the next Haden Arnold soon, but those are hard to come by. It’s just a ripple effect, both now on the mound and for years for what Hayden Arnold has done for us.”