Arkansas Falls to Auburn, 38-23

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After nearly a month on the road, the No.17 Arkansas Razorbacks returned to Fayetteville for their Homecoming game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

However, the unranked Tigers upset Razorbacks 38-23. The Hogs are now 4-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

The Tigers were the team to strike first after Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 39 yard TD pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson with 12:16 left in the first quarter.

Late in the first half, the Hogs defense responded when Cornerback Montaric Brown intercepted Nix, which set up the Hogs' first touchdown of the game.

In the final 30 seconds of the first half with Arkansas Quarterback KJ Jefferson sending an 11-yard touchdown pass to Receiver Treylon Burks, putting the Hogs closer, with the Tigers leading 14-10.

In the third quarter, the Jefferson-Burks duo shined again with, Jefferson connecting with Burks for a 30 yard TD pass, to put the Hogs up 17-14.

However, the Tigers would storm back going up by as much as 11 points in the third quarter, after Bo Nix's 71-yard touchdown pass to Demetris Robertson.

Arkansas would respond with a 10 yard run by Dominque Johnson to bring the gap closer, 28-23 in the final seconds of the third quarter.

However, the Tigers would not let the Hogs take over. Nix sealed the Tiger win with a 23-yard run-in with 2:30 left in the game to make it 38-23. This would be Auburn's sixth straight victory over the Hogs.