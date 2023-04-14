Arkansas freshman Barry Dunning entering transfer portal

The former top-100 recruit played in 16 games for the Razorbacks in his first year in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball roster will look very different next season and that process of change continued Friday with a potential exit.

Freshman guard/forward Barry Dunning is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

The former top-100 recruit out of Mobile, Alabama appeared in 16 games in his first year as a Hog, averaging 0.3 points in just over three minutes per game.

Dunning was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama for the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which rated him as the No. 92 overall player in the country.

The move comes after Dunning had appeared to indicate his return to Arkansas for next season in a tweet on April 8.