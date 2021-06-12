Hogs fall to NC State, decisive game 3 coming Sunday

Razorbacks comeback attempt falls short in Super Regional game 2

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday #1 Arkansas fell to NC State, 6-5 in the second game of Super Regional play.

The Wolfpack force a decisive game three on Sunday night with the winner headed to the College World Series.

Lael Lockheart Jr. took the mound for Arkansas with a chance to clinch a spot in the College World Series.

Both starting pitchers retired the side in order in the first. Lockheart would only need seven pitches.

In the top of the second after a Brady Slavens walk, Charlie Welch would homer into the Hog Pen to give the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead.

The Wolfpack got their first run of the day on a fielders choice, Arkansas led 2-1 after three innings of play.

NC State would take the lead in the top of the fifth when Jose Torres hit a two run homer. It's the second home run in as many days for Torres.

The next batter for NC State was Luca Tresh and he also went deep. Back to back home runs off Ryan Costieu and Arkansas trailed 4-2. later in the inning the Wolfpack hit their third home run of the frame and took a 5-2 lead.

Brady Slavens with the Razorbacks second hit of the day. A solo home run to make it 6-3 in the seventh.

The Hogs added another run in the inning on an NC State error. Arkansas trails 6-4 in the seventh.

Jalen Battles would cut it to a one run deficit with an RBI single in the seventh.

Arkansas was not able to tie the game in the final two innings.