Hogs drop South Carolina for 3rd straight win

Arkansas knocks off the Gamecocks with Muss back in command

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas knocked off South Carolina, 75-59 for its third straight victory. After starting SEC play 0-3, the Hogs are back to .500.

Jaylin Williams had a career high 19 points in the victory.

South Carolina had a surprising 40-33 after the first half. The Hogs only shot 31% from the field while going 0-7 from beyond the arc.

With Eric Musselman back on the Arkansas bench, his team would rally coming out of the break.

Arkansas started the half on a 18-1 run to retake the lead for good. Au'Diese Toney punctuated the run to give him 13 points on the night.

The double-digit lead was enough to carry the Hogs to their third straight victory.

The Razorbacks streak of 1,092 straight games with a made three pointer would end on the night. It was the third longest active streak in the country behind UNLV and Duke.

Arkansas did go 23-27 from the free throw line, the team's best mark of the season.