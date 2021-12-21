Hogs fall at home to Creighton 81-72

Arkansas' four-game win streak snapped

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women's basketball's four game win streak came to an end Tuesday, falling to Creighton 81-72 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs only held the lead once in the game, after an early Sasha Goforth 3-pointer made it 3-2 Arkansas in the first minutes of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays did a large amount of their damage from beyond the arc. Of their 14 first-half field goals, 10 of them were threes, as Creighton took a 45-33 lead into halftime.

Creighton finished with 14 total made 3-point field goals, shooting 46.7% from downtown. The Blue Jays were paced by Morgan Maly, who totaled 20 points, while three other Blue Jays finished in double figures.

For Arkansas, Makayla Daniels took on a large share of the scoring burden, scoring nearly half of the team's points with 32 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including five made 3-point field goals.