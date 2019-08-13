The Arkansas Razorbacks football program announced two more games against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2032 and 2033.

The series, which will start in 2024, will be the first time the two teams have met since 1980. The teams will play in 2024, 2027, 2032 and 2033.

In 2032, the Razorbacks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma on September 18. In 2033, the Cowboys will go to Fayetteville on September 17 to play the Hogs at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas holds a 30-15-1 lead over Oklahoma State in the series and have won the last five meetings.

The Hogs are most dominant against Oklahoma State in Little Rock, where they hold a 21-4 record.

