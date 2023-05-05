x
Oaklawn: Couple wins over $775K from derby ticket

A married couple of more than 30 years won roughly $778K during the weekend thanks to a special Churchill Downs ticket, Oaklawn announced.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn announced that a married couple of more than 30 years recently won over $778K during the weekend. 

The feat was made possible as the couple cashed in a special seven-figure Pick 6 ticket was offered on Saturday by Churchill Downs. 

Little did the couple know how massive of a payout was in store for them, as the ticket, which was worth $115 initially, returned over $1 million. 

After taxes, the $1 million turned into the more than $778K payout for the couple. 

"A married couple, for over 30 years, combined handicapping skill with a little serendipity to cash a seven-figure ticket on a special Pick 6 bet offered Saturday by Churchill Downs. The $115 ticket returned a whopping $1,094,232.12," Oaklawn said in an online statement.  

