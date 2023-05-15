ONE Razorback Roadshow set for eight-city bus tour

Get ready, Hogs fans! This week, the ONE Razorback Roadshow will be kicking off a statewide bus tour beginning in Harrison on May 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Get ready, Hogs fans! This week, the ONE Razorback Roadshow could be coming to a town near you.

Throughout the four-day bus tour, you'll have a chance to talk with notable Razorbacks— including head coaches Sam Pittman and Eric Musselman, athletic director Hunter Yurachek, the spirit squad, and even Tusk VI!

Fans will also get to enjoy special events, including public receptions, giveaways for exclusive autographed items, game tickets, sideline passes, and more, plus community service projects.

Additionally, attendees will receive some free promotional items to take home, including the 2023 Razorback Football Schedule poster.

The roadshow will feature luncheon stops in Harrison, Wynne, Marianna, and Hot Springs. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch program beginning at noon.

The stop in Wynne will also include an afternoon community service project as a part of tornado relief efforts.

Evening events will take place in Batesville, Memphis/West Memphis, Little Rock, and Russellville. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a program beginning at 6:00 p.m.

If you're interested in attending, you can RSVP online here. The events are free and open to all Razorback fans.

Please see below for the full list of stops and programs:

Monday, May 15:

Lunch event: Harrison, AR at Buckets Sports Bar & Grill

Evening event: Batesville, AR at The River with Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman and Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors

Tuesday, May 16:

Lunch event: Wynne, AR at Witcher Auctions + Tornado Relief Community Service Project

Evening event: West Memphis/Memphis, TN at Mississippi Terrace @ Bass Pro Shop with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Wednesday, May 17:

Lunch event: Marianna, AR at Off the Square Cafe

Little Rock, AR at Fassler Hall with Football Coach Sam Pittman

Thursday, May 18:

Lunch event: Hot Springs, AR at Crystal Ridge Distillery