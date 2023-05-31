Free Fishing Weekend to begin in Arkansas this weekend

It's an exciting time for anglers both inside and outside of Arkansas as Free Fishing Weekend is returning to the Natural State.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's an exciting time for anglers and hunters in the Natural State, as Arkansas will begin its Free Fishing Weekend at noon on Friday, June 9.

The free fishing lasts until Sunday, June 11 at midnight and allows anyone in Arkansas to fish without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

Arkansas Game and Fish (AGFC) said that this special weekend activity acts as an opportunity for people to try fishing for the first time. AGFC said that it also allows experienced anglers a chance to try new forms of fishing without the added expenses of a license or trout stamp.

Additionally the weekend allows many in the state the chance to fish in a different environment. Those who usually fish in warmwater lakes and rivers will instead have the opportunity to fish in coldwater areas.

The proclamation also applies to nonresidents, which means that friends and family that are visiting from out of state are also able to fish anywhere in Arkansas for the weekend.

The weekend will be filled with different events, with some of the biggest ones being Arkansas Game and Fish's annual hatchery fishing derbies. AGFC said these derbies are meant for those 18-years-old and younger. The families are also able to fish alongside the youthful anglers too.

“The best fishing trips are those where people can share the experience with family and friends, and we want to foster that tradition from the first cast of a young angler’s experience.”

For more information on Free Fishing Weekend and its events, you can click here.

