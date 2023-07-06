Arkansas rural hospitals work to keep their doors open

Hospitals in rural areas like DeWitt are crucial in their communities, so the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership is working to keep those hospitals' doors open.

DEWITT, Ark. — For the past few years, we've kept a close eye on how Arkansas hospitals have been faring as they bounce back from the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Rural hospitals in the state still feel the impacts of the pandemic and have been continually working to keep their doors open.

Hospitals in rural areas like DeWitt, Arkansas are crucial in their communities.

“It's a long way from DeWitt to anywhere else,” said CEO of DeWitt Hospital and Nursing Home, Brian Miller. “Fully functioning radiology, lab, respiratory, but the emergency room for the most part is that's what's most important.”

Since the pandemic, rural hospitals have been facing challenges. Staffing and funding have been at the forefront of them, but Miller said these problems were there long before the pandemic.

“I got here in January of 2019 and they were in trouble honestly,” said Miller. “They had already looked at that talk to the state about how to close the doors. Obviously, the doors are not closed yet.”

Miller explained that in 2019 they had to stop offering certain services.

“We don't have surgeries anymore; we don't deliver babies were very basic critical access hospital. So, we had already crossed that road,” said Miller.



That decision along with funding brought in by the pandemic helped keep their doors open, but that money is now gone.

“All small hospitals in Arkansas have a decision to make at some point in the fairly near future,” he said.

Miller is part of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership which is an organization that supports 16 rural hospitals.

“We're gonna need to make sure that we keep healthcare in the small rural communities of some sort, and that we don't have many gaps,” said CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Mellie Bridewell.



Bridewell explained that their focus making sure all the hospitals they serve can get more staff and money.

“What funding opportunities are available, what resources are available, and bringing those to the hospitals are so important,” said Bridewell. “They just don't have the resources to do that nor the time.”

They've also been working to get more students in these rural areas interested in healthcare as a way to help with recruitment efforts.

Miller said they'll continue pushing through and are determined to keep their doors open.