A new multi-purpose 6-mile trail will be opening later this spring just to the west of Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Rattlesnake Ridge Natural Area is owned and managed by the Nature Conservancy of Arkansas and the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, who are needing help to build the new trail on Saturday.

Participants will build rock structures and cut new sections of trail. Volunteers are asked to wear boots, bring gloves and plenty of water. The Trail Work Party starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

The new trail is called "Rattlesnake Ridge" because it is located at the eastern-most point of the Western Diamond Rattlesnake habitat. However, I did not see any snakes on my hike today.

The 373-acre property, located off Barrett Road, will protect several rare plant and animal species, and offer to visitors rugged, low-impact activities such as hiking, mountain biking and climbing--when completed, managers said.

Parking and volunteer spots are very limited. For more information and to register, click here. You can also find the map of location by clicking here.