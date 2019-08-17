FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Something new is coming to Razorback fans who visit the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this season!

The stadium is introducing a variety of new ways for fans to engage with the action on the field, in stadium entertainment and social media platforms, all while staying connected with family and friends.

RELATED: Traditions to take center stage in 2019

This is all made possible by a new stadium-wide WiFi system that's been installed, just in time for the 2019 season.

The Wi-Fi network, including real-time measurements of usage and efficiency, will be monitored during games. Adjustments will be made to the system throughout the season in order to maximize performance.

Because of the new system, Razorback athletes are going to introduce a series of interactive opportunities for fans attending the game.

Fans will be able to participate in a variety of engagement options by using the Razorback Gameday app, including light displays during night games, interactive gaming for prizes on their own individual devices, a digital t-shirt cannon and much more.

RELATED: Razorbacks to play Oklahoma State during 2032 & 2033 football seasons

Also starting this season, fans will have the opportunity to submit short messages to be shared on the videoboards during breaks in game action. Fans may submit short announcements to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

For more information on the stadium's upgrades, you can visit the Arkansas Razorbacks website.