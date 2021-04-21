Razorbacks to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois will each be making their first appearances at the Hall of Fame Classic, while K-State last participated in the event in 2015.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas, Cincinnati, Illinois and Kansas State – four men’s basketball programs that have combined to win three NCAA titles and reach 21 Final Fours – will compete at the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker Nov. 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction celebration. The 2021 Hall of Fame Classic will mark the event’s 21st season of operation in Kansas City.

Arkansas and Illinois finished sixth and eighth, respectfully, in last season’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after the Illini earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and Arkansas received a No. 3 seed and reached the Elite Eight.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has made NCAA Tournament berths in nine of the past 10 full seasons, and Kansas State has reached the Big Dance nine times since 2008.

Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois will each be making their first appearances at the Hall of Fame Classic, while K-State last participated in the event in 2015.

The Hall of Fame Classic semifinals will take place on the evening of Nov. 22 at T-Mobile Center, followed by the consolation and championship games on Nov. 23. Specific matchups and game times will be announced later. All four games will air on ESPN networks.

Ticket sales will begin on a to-be-determined date this summer. Stay tuned to halloffameweekend.com and t-mobilecenter.com for future updates.

About the Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker

Part of National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Weekend, the Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker is one of the top early-season men’s college basketball tournaments in the country. The Hall of Fame Classic was created by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 2001 as the Guardians Classic, and was later known as the CBE Classic and the CBE Hall of Fame Classic before being rebranded as the Hall of Fame Classic in 2017.

The Class of 2021 for the College Basketball Hall of Fame