BRYANT, Ark. — We’ve all had to get a little creative during the social distancing time to get our excise in. Former Hog Evan Lee and his fiancé. Razorback softball outfielder Sydney Parr continue to train while socially distancing.



"Going with the flow and getting access to whatever, we can that day is what we do."



It’s a new reality for Nationals prospect and former Razorback Evan Lee, just last month he was in spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida gearing up for his first start on the mound.

"That was the day they told us to go home, and it was very unfortunate. We were all upset."

Lee’s 2019 season in the Nats organization was great, appearing in 12 games, tossing 34 innings, with a 2.65 ERA. "Fortunate enough for me I had a good year, made the All-Star of the league. Continued to throw quality after quality outings".



Lee did not expect to be back in is his hometown of Bryant during baseball season, but if there’s one perk to this situation. He’s reunited with his fiancé. Razorback outfielder Sydney Parr.

"We get married in October and to prepare to not get to see you until literally the wedding day to go from that to hey now we’re able to spend time with each other."

Evan certainly thankful to spend time with Sydney, even if his training here is harder than it was in Florida.

"There’re certain workouts that I’m not doing because she’s going to whoop me. I still have some pride in that relationship, and she will whoop me I will say that so there is some friendly competition in there as well".