Sweet 16: Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas preview

INDIANAPOLIS — Who: #10 (#3 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6) vs. (#15 seed) Oral Roberts (18-10)

What: Arkansas will be playing its first NCAA Sweet 16 since 1996 and this will be the second time Arkansas has faced Oral Roberts.

When: Saturday – Mar. 27 – 6:25 pm (ET) / 5:25 pm (CT)

Where: NCAA Sweet 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How (to follow):

- TV:

TBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

^ Watch NCAA March Madness Online: CLICK HERE

^ Download the March Madness App: CLICK HERE

- Radio:

Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Donny Marshall)

^ Sirius/XM: XM Channel 207 – Sirius Channel 137 – Streaming Online 967