North Little Rock, Ark. -- Consecutive one run victories including a 4-3 win on Sunday night gave the Arkansas Travelers a split of the four game series with the Tulsa Drillers. Donnie Walton drove in the eventual winning run with a one-out single in the seventh inning. The Travs overcame three errors in the victory. Williams Perez delivered his longest outing of the season with 6.1 innings but settled for no decision while allowing three runs, one earned on six hits with six strikeouts. Tulsa starter Logan Bawcom was tagged with the loss despite working a season-best 6.1 innings and striking out seven.

© 2018 KTHV