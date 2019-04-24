FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek announced Olympic gold medalist and UCLA assistant Jordyn Weiber as the head women's gymnastics coach on Wednesday.

Wieber replaces Mark Cook, who announced his retirement as head coach, earlier this month, after 17 seasons at the University of Arkansas.

Weiber earned the gold medal as part of Team USA in the 2012 Olympics, and has been involved in the gymnastics world since.

Wieber recently wrapped up her third season as a volunteer assistant coach at UCLA and her sixth with the program, assisting the team in a variety of roles.

“The journey of Jordyn Wieber is truly extraordinary,” Yurachek said of the new coach.

“As one of the world’s elite gymnasts and an assistant at one of the top collegiate programs in the country, she has already experienced more than many of us will in a lifetime."

Wieber coached the Bruins on floor exercise, an event in which UCLA finished the 2018 and 2019 regular seasons ranked first in the nation.

“I am honored to be joining the Razorback Family as the head gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas,” Wieber said.