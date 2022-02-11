New tech helping officials track wildfires across Arkansas

The Department of Agriculture launched a new app aimed at preventing fires like the ones we've seen across Arkansas in recent weeks— here's how it works.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all heard the saying that only you can prevent wildfires— and now, new technology from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) can help make sure you can not only prevent those fires but report them too.

"Makes it easier for the public as well to let us know," said Robert Murphy, ADA Emergency Services Director.

However, this isn't the work of 'Smokey the Bear'— just Arkansans helping out.

"We're hoping that not only does it make it easier on our field staff, it will also make it easier on our dispatch staff and free some of those people up a little bit and make their lives a little easier as well," Murphy said.

Now, anyone looking to start a controlled burn has a much easier way to report it to the proper authorities.

It will also make it easier for the department to know if there's a potential wildfire like the ones we've seen across the state recently.

The app, called FireSmart, is available on your computer or phone— Joe Fox, the state forester, showed us how it works.

"If I can use it, I'm thinking anybody can," Fox said. "I grew up drawing maps with a colored pencil."

All you do is put in your location, what you will be burning, how many total acres you plan to burn, and your contact information.

Not only does this help make sure you're not burning more than you should, but it will also help the department out.

"We have seven phone lines, and there's times we need more," Sherry Russell, dispatch supervisor for the forestry division, said.

Russell answers many of the calls coming in for all fires, and she added that this app would help lighten the load, and let her focus on calls for unwanted fires.

"Like I said, if we could just get people and the public to actually sign into it and get them educated and get them to use it, that will be great," she said.

Now comes the part Smokey was talking about— getting people involved and using the app. Murphy said that he hopes it will happen quickly.