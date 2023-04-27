New interstate cameras could reduce speeding in Arkansas work zones

Reports show that 857 people died in work zone crashes across the US last year. Now, a new law will bring new technology in hopes of reducing that number in Arkansas

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, last year there were a total of 857 people who died in work zone crashes in the United States.

Most people know that before you enter any work zone, there is usually plenty of notice— though some drivers pay no attention to the signs.

"What we're looking to do is change the driving habits of the driver in the work zone," Senator Kim Hammer said.

Senator Hammer lives in Benton and is someone very familiar with the Interstate 30 Widening Project.

This year, he and Representative Lanny Fite worked to pass Act 707, which would allow "Automated Enforcement Devices", or cameras in interstate work zones.

"It's a bill intended to increase safety in the work zone by capturing speeders," Hammer explained.

Between 2021 and May 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that there were 237 crashes that occurred on the Interstate 30 Widening Project.

During June 2022 and March 2023, a total of 230 crashes were reported.

"We're seeing some results already that the numbers are going down, but they're still high," Dave Parker, spokesperson for ARDOT said.

He believes the cameras could reduce the number.

An officer will switch on the camera and drive a distance away within the work zone. Then, if you're speeding, the camera will snap a picture of your vehicle.

"That picture will then be related downstream to the officer who is there and he or she will likely pull you over," Parker said.

It's very important to note these cameras will not send drivers tickets by mail.

They are also only in active interstate work zones.

When an officer is not there, the cameras will be off.

Senator Hammer hopes this brings more awareness while you are in a work zone.

"Whether it's Saline County or in the other 74 counties, we want our workers that are working in the work zone to have the safest environment," Hammer described.

ARDOT continues working to figure out where they'll get the cameras and how much they'll cost.