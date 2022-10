Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident on Wilbur D. Mills Freeway.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials.

The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway.

The stoppage was spanning from Wilbur D. Mills Freeway down to a portion of I-430 near Rock Creek.