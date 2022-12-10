I-30 construction in Saline County to cause overnight closures beginning this week

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Crews have been actively working in Saline County to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes, and because of the construction, overnight closures of Highway 67/229 below the I-30 bridge will be required.
If the weather allows, crews will close Highway 67/229 below I-30 at Exit 114 (Haskell), between Pawnee Drive and frontage road north of I-30 on:
- Friday, October 14, 11:59 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday, October 15
- Saturday, October 15, 11 p.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday, October 16
- Sunday, October 16, 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, October 17
This closure will allow crews to continue the demolition of the existing I-30 bridge.
The public is advised to be cautious while driving in the work zone and keep an eye out for slower traffic speeds.
Pictured below is a detour map: