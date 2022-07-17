Lane closures to begin soon due to I-30 construction

While the construction on I-30 continues, there will be weekly lane closures in parts of Little Rock and North Little Rock beginning on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the construction on Interstate 30 continues, there will be weekly lane closures in parts of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

If the weather permits, the following are expected to begin next week, on Monday, July 18:

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will typically be limited to 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.

Drivers should be very cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock

• Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

• Mahlon Martin (complete closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed